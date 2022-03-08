Land a 9-quart Bella Dual Basket Air Fryer at $100 off for today only, now $80 shipped + more

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 9-quart Bella Pro Series Digital Dual Flex Basket Air Fryer for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $180, this is a solid $100 price drop, the lowest price we can find, and one of the more affordable dual basket models out there. While you’ll find some deals on models below from Ninja and Instant, they are going to cost quite a bit more than today’s Bella and it is nearly as feature-rich. Sporting six smart built-in programs for air frying, broiling, roasting, baking, reheating and dehydration, it also has a pair of cooking baskets so you can “cook two different foods two different ways.” The pair of 4.5-quart baskets are joined by digital touch screen controls, 1800-watts of power, and intelligent sync that allows both baskets to finish cooking at the same time. Head below for more air fryer deals.

If you’re more focused on landing a new BBQ as the spring and summer roll in, we have some great deals available right now. Firstly, you’ll find the Char-Broils’ 3-burner gas grill with TRU-infrared cooking at one of its lowest prices yet as well as a $100 price drop on the brand’s stainless steel 4-burner gas grill for today only at $200 Prime shipped. Then go head over to our home goods guide for even more offers on household essentials and cooking deals.

The new Bella Pro Series 9-qt. Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket is every multi-tasker’s dream come true. You can now cook two different foods two different ways, simultaneously, and still have them finish at the same time. Our innovative touch screen display gives it the touch of sleek and allows you to easily customize your method with 6 built in smart cooking functions. Make a full load of the same dish using the extra large 9-quart capacity

