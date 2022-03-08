Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad was just released last fall and now starts at $309

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $309 shipped. Normally fetching $329, this is a rare chance to score the most recent entry-level iPad in stock period, as it has been sold out for months now. This is the second-best price to date, too. You can also save $50 on the elevated 256GB version, which is down to $429.

Sure this may be Apple’s entry-level iPad, but it still packs notable features like the new A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale and matching the best price of the year at $89. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

On the refurbished side of things, you can still lock-in some notable price cuts on Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro. Delivering new all-time lows, you’re looking at upwards of $589 in savings.

iPad 2021 features:

  • Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone
  • A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
  • Up to 256GB storage
  • Stereo speakers
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi

