LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more

Back in January, we finally got an official release date for the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game, which was previously delayed multiple times. The game will release on April 5, which is under a month away at this point. However, we now know the characters which the DLC packs will contain, including Grogu (though not playable, sadly), young Han, Jyn Erso, Boba Fett, and many more. Curious what all characters will be available in the LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga DLC? Keep reading for a full list.

While you won’t be able to play as Grogu, baby Yoda will follow you around

We’ll start things off with the saddest bit of news: Grogu, or baby Yoda, won’t be a playable character it seems. However, from the lead image of the announcement The Child will follow you around on your journeys, which is a pretty great consolation prize for not being able to play the iconic character from The Mandalorian.

However, there are quite a few characters that will be part of the DLC pack. The packs themselves include characters from The Mandalorian (and Season 2), Solo: A Star Wars Story, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Bad Batch, and other classic titles.

The Mandalorian Season 1 – Available at launch

Grogu (non-playable)

Greef Karga

The Mandalorian

Cara Dune

IG-11

Kuiil

Solo: A Star Wars Story – Available at launch

Young Han Solo

Young Chewbacca

Young Lando Calrissian

Qi’ra

Tobias Beckett

Enfys Nest

Classic Characters – Available at launch

Luke Skywalker

Princess Leia

Han Solo

Darth Vader

Lando Calrissian

The Trooper Pack – Available at launch

Death Trooper

Incinerator Trooper

Range Trooper

Imperial Shore Trooper

Mimban Stormtrooper

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Available April 19

Jyn Erso

Bodhi Rook

Cassian Andor

K-2SO

Chirrut Imwe

Baze Malbu

Director Krennic

The Mandalorian Season 2 – Available May 4

Ahsoka Tano

Boba Fett

Bo Katan

Fennec Shand

Moff Gideon

The Bad Batch – Available May 4

Hunter

Wrecker

Tech

Crosshair

Echo

All of these characters are part of the Character Collection Season Pass, which is included with the Deluxe Edition of LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga or available as part of a separate purchase, should you want to pick it up that way for an extra $15.

9to5Toys’ Take

This character lineup looks absolutely stellar. I haven’t been this excited for a Star Wars game in quite some time, let alone a LEGO Star Wars title since…well, the original game way back when. The fact that they’re bringing characters from so many corners of the Star Wars universe makes me quite happy, as that means future content we get around the iconic series on Disney+ could make its way to the game.

