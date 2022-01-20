LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets you play all nine movies, launching on April 5

After being initially announced in 2019, and then delayed indefinitely on April 5 of last year, we finally have an official release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The game will make its way to all Xbox One and newer platforms, PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on April 5 of 2022. What all can we expect from the latest LEGO Star Wars release? Let’s take a closer look below.

It’s almost time to play through our favorite LEGO adventure again

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga looks honestly fantastic. I’m a long-time LEGO Star Wars fan going all the way back to GameCube over a decade ago. While I haven’t played many of the newer titles, The Skywalker Saga looks great and I can’t wait for the game to launch in April.

The Skywalker Saga brings all-new upgraded graphics, stories from all nine saga movies, and a “brand-new video game unlike any other.” At the start of the game, you can pick from any of the nine movies to play through, switching at any time you like. There are over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore here.

You’ll also find all-new combat mechanics available here that are bound to impress over previous LEGO games as well – each character has unique styling and maneuvers befitting to whoever you’re playing as. Both blasters and lightsabers are available to use here, offering plenty of fun all around.

There are two editions of the game available to pre-order right now. The standard edition includes the base game as well as an Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character, while the deluxe edition adds seven character packs and Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk minifigure that’s a physical game purchase exclusive.

Speaking of pre-orders, they’re currently live for all platforms at Amazon and on Steam, so you can get your order placed today for a day-one delivery. Pricing starts at $49.99 and goes up to $69.99 depending on the platform and edition you choose.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great that we finally have a release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga; it’s also ironic that the launch date is exactly a year after it was delayed. This game will be a must for both LEGO and Star Wars fans all around, so be sure to get your pre-orders in so the game is ready to play on launch day.

