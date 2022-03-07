Microsoft’s new Surface Duo 2 5G folding smartphone now $250 off for very first time

Best Buy is now offering the unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo 2 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,349.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,600, today’s offer amounts to the very first cash discount on the new smartphone at $250 off. The 128GB model is also on sale at $250 off, too. Having just launched last fall, the new Surface Duo 2 improves on the folding smartphone experience offered by the original with plenty of quality of life changes. For starters, there is a flagship-class Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the experience alongside the larger 8.3-inch curved displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. On top of stylus support, there’s a three-lens camera assembly around back to complete the package. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to add some extra protection into the mix would be with Microsoft’s official Bumper cases. These are designed especially for the Surface Duo 2 and arrive in one of four colors with a silicone design that will help keep your device from getting scratched up. Selling for $40 each, these covers are worth considering to round out the package.

As far as more affordable Android smartphones go, be sure to check into the ongoing price cut we’re tracking on Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Currently sitting at the Amazon all-time low, this $100 discount delivers only the second chance to save on the new handset at $600. Then be sure to dive into all of the best app and game deals right here.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 features:

Open two screens and discover limitless possibilities for apps, email, meetings, and calls that never leaves your side. Now with lightning-fast 5G, optimized audio in every mode, and new dynamic triple lens camera to capture, edit, and share moments. More than a phone, new dual-screen experiences for Microsoft 365 await, plus Xbox gaming, streaming, and every Android app in the Google Play store.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!