Thrustmaster’s multi-platform racing wheel and pedals see second discount to new low at $50 off

Amazon is currently offering the Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel and Pedals for $349.99 shipped. Normally listed for $400, this 13% discount equates to the lowest price we’ve seen this wheel and pedals offered for, and it is only the second price drop on Amazon. Featuring dynamic force feedback, it will feel as if you are actually driving a vehicle. There is no lack of customization potential here with the 35 action buttons on the wheel. The shift pedals located on the backside of the wheel uses Thrustmaster’s proprietary H.E.A.R.T. technology to give a precise feel and prolong the lifespan of the shifters. The magnetic pedals also provide a low latency response to inputs with the brake pedal having four different pressure modes. Read more below!

The wheel features a screen that can show 20 different displays. These include gear ratio, RPM, best lap time, and more. The dynamic force feedback built into the wheel has three different modes that can be adjusted on the fly. The first mode is the direct force feedback from the game (no scaling), an enhanced feedback mode that can help with skid control, and finally, a boosted feedback mode that will let you feel everything from the curbs, bumps, and more. The feedback drive system in the wheel provides up to 70% more power compared to Thrustmaster’s previous wheels. Compatible with PC and PlayStation, you’ll have a great time with this racing setup.

If you’re a car person, then be sure to check out this deal on a LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián for $330. You’ll find that this model features an accurate engine with working suspension. If you need more shortcut keys while you game or need an easy way to control your stream, check out the Elgato Stream Deck for $128.50, a rare discount. Using the Stream Deck software, you can program any sort of hotkeys, shortcuts, or scripts that can do just about anything.

Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel and Pedals features:

T248 features a new optimized HYBRID DRIVE system with a mixed belt and gear mechanism for powerful, realistic and versatile Force Feedback. T248 has been designed for all gamers looking for performance and immersion — including those keen to free themselves from their keyboard, mouse or gamepad, and users who want to take their racing to the next level after having started out with a wheel aimed at beginners. This brand-new racing wheel is officially licensed for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and is compatible with PC.

