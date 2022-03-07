LEGO’s Technic Lamborghini Sián and Batmobile fall to 2022 lows from $85 (Save up to $50)

Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 set for $329.99 shipped when code LAMBO has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $380, today’s offer delivers the best price of the year at $50 off. Sure this isn’t the all-new Technic F1 kit that just joined LEGO’s garage of supercars earlier in the month, this 3,696-piece model instead assembles the iconic Lamborghini Sián. Stacking up to over 23-inches long, there’s a unique lime green exterior here that’s filled with authentic details like an accurate engine, working suspension, and more. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here and then head below for more LEGO deals.

Continuing the LEGO Technic savings at Zavvi, fans of The Batman can now score the new Batmobile for $84.99 when code THEBATMAN has been applied at checkout. Down from $100, this is matching the all-time low on the set that just launched late last year. Stacking up to 1,360 pieces, this Technic rendition of the latest Batmobile from the recent theatrical Batman release measures over 17 inches long and includes a pair of light-up bricks for some added action. Our launch coverage details what to expect from the build, too.

While we’re already getting an idea of what the rest of the year’s LEGO releases will look like, stop for a second and go check out all 50+ of the new kits that just launched for March. Ranging from the latest in Star Wars, Marvel, Speed Champions, and other iconic themes, you’ll find our top picks rounded up right here.

As for all-new and upcoming kits, we just got a first look at the LEGO Muppets minifigures which will be launching on May 1 with 12 of the iconic Jim Henson characters. There’s also plenty more to expect, including one of the most exciting Star Wars lineups in years and the possibility of Optimus Prime making a brick-built debut, too.

LEGO Technic Lamborghini features:

Experience the unmistakable power and looks of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 as you become immersed in this LEGO® Technic building kit (42115). With superb detailing, the model car is a faithful representation of the original Sián FKP 37 in eye-catching lime green with golden rims.

