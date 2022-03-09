Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros fall to new 2022 lows at up to $150 off

The dust has now settled on the new iPad Air 5 following Apple’s event yesterday, and we’re now seeing a notable up to $150 off discount on a higher-end iPadOS machine for those who need more power. Courtesy of Amazon, right now you can score the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB for $1,249.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $1,399, this is $149 in savings and $50 below our previous mention. Today’s offer also marks the second-best price overall and a new 2022 low. You can also save $99 or more on nearly all of the other models, too.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For anyone looking to make the most of their new iPadOS experience, upgrading the package with a second-generation Apple Pencil is an easy recommendation. Whether you plan to unleash some digital art, take hand-written notes, or just want the added precision, this accessory is a must-have and notable way to leverage your savings.

As for price cuts on the very latest from Apple, a launch day discount has arrived on the just-announced Studio Display. Delivering a high-end feature set to complement your Apple workstation, the new 27-inch 5K monitor packs plenty of notable features like Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, an onboard A13 chip to power the 12MP camera and Spatial Audio speaker system, and more. Now up to $115 off via Expercom, our coverage details everything you need to know.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

