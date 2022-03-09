Amazon now offers Google’s 2-pack of Nest Wifi routers at $209 (Reg. $299), more from $139

-
AmazonGoogleNetworking
Reg. $299 From $139

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of Google Nest Wifi mesh routers for $209 shipped. Regularly $299, we have tracked some deals in the $219 range this year with today’s offer being the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief listing at $189. You’ll also find the 1-pack listing down at $139 shipped from the typical $169, which is matching the Amazon all-time low. This Wi-Fi system provides up to 2,200 square feet of coverage per node and can handle up to “200 devices” at once. Other features include guest passwords, device prioritization, up to 2,200MB/s dual-band coverage, and parental controls in an attractive minimalist housing that looks nice in the home or office. Get a closer look at the Google Nest Wifi system in our hands-on review and head below for more details. 

If you have a smaller home and can get away with 1,500 square feet of coverage, consider the previous-generation model. This way you can stay in the Google ecosystem with a similarly attractive look from $100 shipped, or $180 for the 2-pack. Get a closer look right here.

We are also still tracking some notable deals on Amazon’s latest eero 6 and 6 Pro Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems. Starting from $83, Amazon’s lineup brings Wi-Fi 6 to the party alongside newfound HomeKit router integration and Thread support for a truly up-to-date setup. Dive into our previous coverage for more details. 

More on the Google Nest Wifi mesh routers:

  • Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system. These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet.[1]
  • 1 Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network. The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Google

Networking

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh Systems see first discou...
Google Nest Thermostat hits second-best price yet at Am...
Amazon’s latest eero 6/Pro Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems n...
Greenworks 40V 8-inch pole saw cleans up the yard this ...
Save on a NETGEAR Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $47
Snapper’s XD 82V cordless electric snow blower falls ...
Be prepared for anything with a solar-powered portable ...
SWFT FLEET e-bike with 37.2-mile range sees 20% discoun...
Load more...
Show More Comments