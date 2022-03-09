Amazon now offers Google’s 2-pack of Nest Wifi routers at $209 (Reg. $299), more from $139

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of Google Nest Wifi mesh routers for $209 shipped. Regularly $299, we have tracked some deals in the $219 range this year with today’s offer being the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief listing at $189. You’ll also find the 1-pack listing down at $139 shipped from the typical $169, which is matching the Amazon all-time low. This Wi-Fi system provides up to 2,200 square feet of coverage per node and can handle up to “200 devices” at once. Other features include guest passwords, device prioritization, up to 2,200MB/s dual-band coverage, and parental controls in an attractive minimalist housing that looks nice in the home or office. Get a closer look at the Google Nest Wifi system in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If you have a smaller home and can get away with 1,500 square feet of coverage, consider the previous-generation model. This way you can stay in the Google ecosystem with a similarly attractive look from $100 shipped, or $180 for the 2-pack. Get a closer look right here.

We are also still tracking some notable deals on Amazon’s latest eero 6 and 6 Pro Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems. Starting from $83, Amazon’s lineup brings Wi-Fi 6 to the party alongside newfound HomeKit router integration and Thread support for a truly up-to-date setup. Dive into our previous coverage for more details.

More on the Google Nest Wifi mesh routers:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system. These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet.[1]

1 Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network. The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

