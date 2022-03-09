Anker’s Nebula Cosmos 1080p Android projector with 120-inch displays now $200 off + more

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Cosmos Android Projector for $599.99 shipped. Regularly $800, this is a solid $200 price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since last summer, and the best price we can find. It is also well under the $50 price drop we saw earlier this month. One of the higher-end models in Anker’s lineup, it provides true 1080p projection (the 4K model sells for $1,300 right now) with a 900-ANSI-lumen image, HDR10, and up to 120-inch displays for “movies, sports events, games, shows, and more in incredible detail.” It also sports Android TV 9.0 for direct access to apps and streaming services without messing around with casting including Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, and more (Netflix available through the official app). More details and Anker projector deals below from $200.

More Anker projector deals:

Speaking of Anker, be sure to browse through its Apple event sale for deals from $13. You’ll find all of your charging needs marked down, including MagSafe gear and wall adapters, as well as Lightning cables, earbuds, and more. Everything is neatly organized for you in yesterday’s roundup.

More on the Anker Nebula Cosmos Android Projector:

True Cinema Experience: Watch your favorite movies, sports events, games, and more in astonishing quality with Cosmos Max’s 4K UHD image.

A New Dimension of Sound: With Dolby Digital Plus and Sound Dimension, Cosmos’s speakers have been optimized to deliver 360° of true 3D audio.

Adjustable Image Size: Change the size of Cosmos Max’s image without ever having to move the projector courtesy of the built-in digital zoom. Max out your movies at 150 inches, or scale things down for a more intimate affair—all with a simple tap of the remote.

