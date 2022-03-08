Anker rolls out Apple event sale with MagSafe chargers, Lightning cables, more from $13

It’s Apple event day and Anker is now celebrating by rolling out a new selection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. This time around you’ll find free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the recent Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station at $49.99. Typically fetching $60, this is only the second discount to date and a match of the all-time low. With room to refuel your entire Apple everyday carry, this charging station is headlined by a 7.5W MagSafe mount. Resting underneath is a 5W Qi pad for topping off AirPods and the like, with a slot to place in an Apple Watch charging puck off to the side rounding out the package. You can find some additional insight in our launch coverage. Then head below for more Anker discounts on tap this week.

iPhone accessories:

Everything else:

Then after checking out all of this week’s deals, be sure to go read up on the first Anker Video Bar discount. This hybrid workstation upgrade packs both a 2K webcam and stream light into a uniform package that can mount right to the top of your machine. On sale for the first time, you can score the new release for $187.

Anker MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger features:

Charge 3 Devices at Once: Power up your phone, earbuds, and smartwatch easily and conveniently, all in one place. Charge vertically or horizontally, and adjust the viewing angle up to 40° to keep tabs on incoming messages or catch up on your favorite videos. Dedicated magnetic charging spots for all your crucial devices ensure charging begins on contact, every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!