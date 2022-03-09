Home Depot’s pre-spring sale takes up to $500 off RYOBI electric riding mowers, trimmers, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting as selection of RYOBI outdoor electric tools and more just in time for spring. Shipping is free across the board and you’ll be able to opt for in-store pickup on many of the discounts, too. Our top pick is the RYOBI 48V 54-inch Riding Zero Turn Electric Mower at $4,999. Down from $5,499, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention at $500 off and only the second discount this year. Dropping in price just ahead of spring and those first lawn cutting sessions, today’s discount provides off-season caliber savings right before you’ll need it the most. Equipped with a 54-inch cutting deck, this RYOBI riding lawn mower delivers 3-hour cutting sessions with its rechargeable battery. Alongside LED headlights, this will let you ditch the gas and fuel from your lawn care routine. A collection of other electric lawn tools are also on sale and detailed below.

Throughout the rest of the sale, there’s also a collection of other ways to start out spring by ditching gas and oil from your setup. All of the lawn care price cuts are up for grabs right here, though we’ve highlighted some additional top picks below.

As for all of the other best electric discounts this week, our Green Deals guide has everything outlined from scooters to tools and more right here.

RYOBI 48V 54-inch Riding Electric Mower features:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48V Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 115 Ah Batteries and 5 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 3.5 acres on a single charge. This low maintenance electric riding mower provides easy and quiet cutting with no gas or fumes. The durable 54 in. steel deck is equipped with 3 precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position manual deck adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time.

