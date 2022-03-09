Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone sees $100 discount with bundled $100 Amazon credit

Amazon is now offering the just-released unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $699.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Available in several colorways, this is delivering the very first discount on the 128GB version at $100 off the usual $800 price tag. Amazon is then throwing in a $100 credit to use on future purchases with code 86BONBGJ6AUU, effectively giving you $200 in savings.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as the brand’s latest entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to complement your new smartphone and put some of that $100 Amazon credit included above to good use would be picking up a case. We happen to be a big fan of the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover that was just refreshed for the Galaxy S22. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $15 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip.

As far as other discounts go on the latest from Samsung, this morning also saw a similar promotion roll over to the new Galaxy Tab S8/+ devices. Alongside upwards of $75 in cash savings applied, you can also score matching Amazon credits for both versions of the new Android tablets. Not only are these the first cash price cuts, but also the best values to date on the just-released devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G features:

Shoot videos that rival how epic your life is with stunning 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone; Video captured is effortlessly smooth, thanks to Auto Focus Video Stabilization on Galaxy S22. Streaming on the go, working from your patio or binge-watching late into the night? The Galaxy S22 adaptive screen automatically optimizes color and brightness, outdoors and indoors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!