Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ see first discounts at up to $75 off on top of bundled Amazon credits

Amazon is now rolling out a new promotion on the just-released Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. Right now, you can score the latest 128GB Android tablet for $824.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $900, this is the first cash discount and a new all-time low. Amazon is also still throwing in a $75 credit for future purchases using code 3SQB2LND8NEE at checkout, too.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

Those who can get away with a smaller screen also stand to save on the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, too. Currently at $649.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, you’ll score a $50 Amazon credit in order to mark the first cash discount and best value overall. Just use the code 3SQB2LND8NEE at checkout. Stepping down to an 11-inch LCD display, you’re still looking at much the same Gen 1 SoC performance as well as Wi-Fi 6E support and most of the other inclusions. Our hands-on coverage shows just how it compares to the Tab S8+, as well.

As far as other discounts go on Samsung’s latest, its Android smartphone stable is now seeing some bundle promotions at Amazon, as well. Right now, the entire Galaxy S22 series lineup includes a $100 gift card from the retailer, delivering launch day discounts on the just-released devices that also began shipping today. Get all of the details right here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re working, catching up on your favorite series on your commute or chilling with your favorite game, get it all done smoothly and quickly no matter where you are with superfast Wi-Fi 6E.* Prepare to be blown away by a large, 12.4″ display that gives you more out of every moment with an sAMOLED screen that delivers brilliant clarity and ultra-smooth views, even in broad daylight.

