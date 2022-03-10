Save on Anker eufy HomeKit indoor and outdoor cameras starting at $36

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit for $269.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $320, today’s $50 discount arrives at the second-best price we’ve seen and the lowest in almost 2 months. Ideal for handling everything from package deliveries to just keeping an eye on your outdoor space, each of the 2C Pro cameras pack 1080p recording and weather-resistant designs for setting up outside. On top of 180-day battery life, you’re also looking at the notable inclusion of HomeKit Secure Video support for integrating with the rest of your Siri setup. You can also check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look. Then head below for more eufy camera deals from $36.

Just like the lead deal, be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following listings in order to take advantage of the savings.

Anker eufy HomeKit camera discounts include:

eufyCam 2C Pro features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C Pro installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

