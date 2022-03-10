Anker’s PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 hub sees rare open-box discount to $269

Woot is currently offering an open-box Anker PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Hub at $269.09 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies in any other case. Normally fetching $300 for a new condition model at Amazon, this is the first discount we’ve seen since November and a rare chance to save $31 on the popular workstation upgrade. This 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock expands the I/O of your Mac with just a single cable. On top of sending 85W of power passthrough to your machine, it’ll also yield a 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-C slots, four USB-A ports, and SD card readers to ensure you’re set with legacy ports and the like. You can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Includes a 30-day warranty. Head below for more.

A much more affordable solution for retrofitting the workstation with some added I/O would be the Anker PowerExpand 7-in-1 Mini Dock. This solution arrives with much of the same Thunderbolt 3 compatibility as the lead deal, just in a more compact form-factor that only packs seven ports. It can dish out 45W charging passthrough, too. So while it might not be quite as capable for all the M1 Pro owners out there, it should be a solid solution for MacBook Air owners and the like at $120.

Speaking of Anker, be sure to browse through its Apple event sale for deals from $13. You’ll find all of your charging needs marked down, including MagSafe gear and wall adapters, as well as Lightning cables, earbuds, and more. All of the discounts up for grabs this Apple event week can be found right here.

Anker PowerExpand Elite features:

Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port. With 85W and 15W Thunderbolt 3 ports plus an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, PowerExpand offers multiple ways to get a high-speed charge for anything from laptops to phones and more. The Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz while the HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

