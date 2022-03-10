Garmin’s Venu Sq GPS smartwatch can keep tabs of your spring bike rides at $150 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the Gamin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch for $149.99 shipped. This is a $50 discount from its normal going rate and marks the third-best price that we’ve seen all-time. It’s also a match for the lowest price of 2022, coming within $20 of our Black Friday mention. This smartwatch is designed to keep tabs on everything for you. The built-in GPS allows for tracking things like walks, runs, or bike rides. On top of that, there’s also workout tracking and 20 preloaded sports apps, which include cardio, yoga, strength, and more. Plus, the heart rate monitor pairs well with step tracking to keep tabs on fitness throughout the day. It can also handle sleep tracking and the battery lasts for up to six days before it needs to be recharged. Check out our announcement coverage for an in-depth look and then keep reading for more info.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider picking up the Wyze Watch instead. Available on Amazon for $38 once you clip the on-page coupon, this is a great way to keep tabs on sleep, workouts, steps, and more throughout the day. It features a 9-day battery life, though there’s no built-in GPS here like the Garmin above, so it’ll rely on your phone’s tracking for things like bike rides and such. Take a look at our announcement coverage to learn more about this wearable.

A great way to get outside this spring is to ride around on an electric scooter. While it might not be quite as physically active as a push or kick scooter, electric alternatives still require some manual labor to get going and make traversing large areas easy. Right now, Segway’s ES electric scooters are seeing their first discounts of 2022 with prices starting at $440. There’s up to $163 in savings to be had, so you won’t want to miss this sale.

See everything clearly on a bright color display that includes an always-on mode, perfect for quick glances. Health is important to you, so monitor everything from your Body Battery energy levels, respiration, hydration and stress to sleep, your menstrual cycle, estimated heart rate and more. Find new ways to keep moving with more than 20 preloaded sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, mindful breathing, swimming, golf and many more. Use preloaded workouts that include cardio, yoga, strength and even Pilates, create your own in the Garmin Connect app.

