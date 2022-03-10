Segway’s ES electric scooters see first discounts of 2022 starting at $440 (Save up to $163)

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $636.79 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $800, today’s offer amounts to the first price cut of the year while also delivering the lowest price since Black Friday at $163 off. Spring weather is on the horizon and that means it’ll soon be time to hit the streets and cruise around on EVs like Segway’s Ninebot ES4. Whether it’s for commuting to and from work or just for some fun, this electric kickscooter is up to the task with a 28-mile range and 19 MPH top speed. In-between rides, its folding design is sure to come in handy and there’s also a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of the EV game, the Segway Ninebot E22 will have you joyriding around town for quite a bit less. This one is also on sale at Amazon and now sitting at $439.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Not only are you looking at $110 in savings from the typical $550 going rate, but this is also the first discount of 2022 and lowest since we saw it hit $400 back on Black Friday. Its more affordable price tag might not deliver quite as premium build, but still offers 12.4 MPH top speeds and other notable features.

As for all of the other best electric discounts this week, our Green Deals guide has everything outlined from scooters to tools and more right here. Those who want to skip the Segway branding can check out the ongoing discount available for this Gotrax electric scooter, with its XR Elite being able to handle commuting and more at $425.

Segway Ninebot ES4 features:

Equipped with internal and external lithium ion batteries, the Ninebot KickScooter by Segway ES4 has a nominal capacity doubling that of the ES2. Travel farther and reach your destination quicker than ever before. The extra power comes with controlled acceleration for a smoother ride and a cruise control option so you can ride in comfort. Thanks to the textured anti-slip handle, you’ll enjoy better grip and control.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!