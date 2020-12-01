Hot on the heels of the Wyze Sprinkler, Vacuum, Cam V3, Doorbell, Thermostat, Headphones, and more, the budget-focused smart gear company is entering the smartwatch game…again. Wyze released their first fitness tracker/wearable back in March, and we went hands-on with it a few months later. Designed more like a fitness tracker and less like a watch, Wyze Band, as it was called, cost $25. That in and of itself was a bargain, but Wyze decided that it was time to launch a true smartwatch, the Wyze Watch. This time, however, they decided to come in at an even more affordable price: $19.99. What all does Wyze Watch do? Well, there’s quite a bit packed into this budget-focused wearable, including blood oxygen tracking, so let’s dive in.

Wyze Watch is a smart fitness wearable that costs just $19.99

Wyze wanted to again break the mold when it comes to fitness wearables. As we mentioned above, the original Wyze Band costs $25, but the Wyze Watch will run just $20. While you’d expect something made entirely of plastic here, Wyze went out of their way to build an all-aluminum frame that “puts plastics to shame.” It’s all-metal, from bezel to band. This gives a premium feel, even though it packs such a budget-focused price.

All the tech you’d expect, and then some

For $20, one might expect a display that has a small ticker window and a standard watch face. Well, Wyze once again went premium on a budget. There’s a 1.75-inch touchscreen (or 1.4-inch if you need a smaller model). This is used to “read email previews, texts, and other notifications.” Honestly, this size of a display, and especially a touch screen, is surprising at this price point.

Track your blood oxygen level with Wyze Band

Something else Wyze Band gets right is that it tracks your blood oxygen saturations. Wyze states that blood oxygen levels is one of the earliest signs of serious health risks, including COVID-19. Because of this, they wanted to make sure that your new wearable could track blood O2 levels so you could be alerted to potential issues as soon as possible. The Wyze app also tracks your history and allows you to share it, should the need arise.

Go up to nine days on a single charge, plus take a swim or shower without worry

Wyze wanted to build its Watch to go the distance with you, and that they did. Wyze Watch is rated for up to 9-days on a single charge, meaning you can go over a week before it’s time to plug in. This is perfect if you want to leverage both the activity and sleep tracking of the wearable, as you won’t have to charge it every night. Plus, the IP68 waterproofing means it can withstand up to 2-meters of submersion for a few minutes, making it so you can shower, swim, or wash your hands without worrying about any damage coming to the watch.

Pricing and availability

As stated throughout the post, Wyze Watch will cost $19.99 plus shipping. It’s available for pre-order starting today at the Wyze website, and is slated to begin shipping in February 2021.

