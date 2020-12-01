All-new Wyze Watch offers blood oxygen tracking, 9-day battery life, more at $20

-
Sports-FitnessSmart HomeNewsNew ProductWyze

Hot on the heels of the Wyze Sprinkler, Vacuum, Cam V3, Doorbell, Thermostat, Headphones, and more, the budget-focused smart gear company is entering the smartwatch game…again. Wyze released their first fitness tracker/wearable back in March, and we went hands-on with it a few months later. Designed more like a fitness tracker and less like a watch, Wyze Band, as it was called, cost $25. That in and of itself was a bargain, but Wyze decided that it was time to launch a true smartwatch, the Wyze Watch. This time, however, they decided to come in at an even more affordable price: $19.99. What all does Wyze Watch do? Well, there’s quite a bit packed into this budget-focused wearable, including blood oxygen tracking, so let’s dive in.

Wyze Watch is a smart fitness wearable that costs just $19.99

Wyze wanted to again break the mold when it comes to fitness wearables. As we mentioned above, the original Wyze Band costs $25, but the Wyze Watch will run just $20. While you’d expect something made entirely of plastic here, Wyze went out of their way to build an all-aluminum frame that “puts plastics to shame.” It’s all-metal, from bezel to band. This gives a premium feel, even though it packs such a budget-focused price.

All the tech you’d expect, and then some

For $20, one might expect a display that has a small ticker window and a standard watch face. Well, Wyze once again went premium on a budget. There’s a 1.75-inch touchscreen (or 1.4-inch if you need a smaller model). This is used to “read email previews, texts, and other notifications.” Honestly, this size of a display, and especially a touch screen, is surprising at this price point.

Track your blood oxygen level with Wyze Band

Something else Wyze Band gets right is that it tracks your blood oxygen saturations. Wyze states that blood oxygen levels is one of the earliest signs of serious health risks, including COVID-19. Because of this, they wanted to make sure that your new wearable could track blood O2 levels so you could be alerted to potential issues as soon as possible. The Wyze app also tracks your history and allows you to share it, should the need arise.

Go up to nine days on a single charge, plus take a swim or shower without worry

Wyze wanted to build its Watch to go the distance with you, and that they did. Wyze Watch is rated for up to 9-days on a single charge, meaning you can go over a week before it’s time to plug in. This is perfect if you want to leverage both the activity and sleep tracking of the wearable, as you won’t have to charge it every night. Plus, the IP68 waterproofing means it can withstand up to 2-meters of submersion for a few minutes, making it so you can shower, swim, or wash your hands without worrying about any damage coming to the watch.

Pricing and availability

As stated throughout the post, Wyze Watch will cost $19.99 plus shipping. It’s available for pre-order starting today at the Wyze website, and is slated to begin shipping in February 2021.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

News New Product Wyze

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

MyProtein 11-lb. Impact Whey now $45 shipped (Reg. $80)...
Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock boasts a fingerprint scan...
Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Cal...
Philips Hue Cyber Week sale takes up to 30% off HomeKit...
CamelBak water bottles start from $11 Prime shipped tod...
Enjoy Siri-enabled heating with Emerson smart thermosta...
Bundle a Nest Mini and Smart Plug for just $20 to autom...
Stanley’s 21-piece Cookware Set collapses into a ...
Show More Comments

Related

All-new Wyze Vacuum offers LiDAR mapping, virtual walls, SLAM, much more at $199

Learn More
Review

Wyze Cam v3 Review: $20 delivers incredible color night vision with sharper image [Video]

Learn More

Wyze takes on Rachio with $50 8-zone smart Sprinkler Controller

Learn More
15% off

Etekcity’s HealthKit-enabled smart scale drops to new Amazon low at $17, more

$17 Learn More

Green Deals: Sylvania 24-pack LED Light Bulbs $22, more

Learn More
Reg. $179

QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS handles 4K transcoding at a new all-time low of $130 (27% off)

$130 Learn More
$100 off

Post-Cyber Monday monitor deals start at $99: Lenovo 4K $100 off, Acer Zero Frame $140, more

From $99 Learn More
35% off

Up to 35% off K-Cup and Nespresso coffee pods from $11.50: SF Bay, Amazon, more

$11.50+ Learn More