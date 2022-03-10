Practice safe data storage with WD’s 16TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive at $270 (New low)

Amazon is offering the WD 16TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $269.99 shipped. Normally offered around $330, this discount marks the all-time lowest price we’ve seen for this external hard drive on Amazon. While the storage in this device won’t be the fastest in the world, it will allow you to archive all your important documents and store your large files. WD offers a variety of different capacities for the Element series of hard drives. Simply plug this drive into your computer through the USB 3.0 cable and have immediate access. Safe storage practices are important and you can get started by picking up one of these drives!

If you don’t quite need 16TB of storage, you can check out this Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive for $60. This hard drive comes with 1 year of data recovery service in the event of a drive failure. One use case for these drives is for storage expansion for your Xbox or PlayStation. Since they utilize a USB connection, you’re able to plug the drive into the console and begin installing games and apps.

Be sure to check out this deal on a PNY 256GB microSDXC card for $25. This card will see transfer speeds upwards of 100MB/s and you’ll be able to record 4K video no problem. You can also save on an Anker PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 open-box for $269.

WD 16TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive features:

WD Elements desktop storage with USB 3.0 offers reliable, high-capacity, add-on storage, fast data transfer rates and universal connectivity with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 devices. The sleek design features 16TB capacity plus WD quality and reliability.

