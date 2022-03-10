Upgrade your gaming setup with Samsung’s G50A 27-inch WQHD monitor at new low of $350


Amazon is offering the Samsung G50A 27-inch WQHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Normally listed at $450, this is only the third price drop and now is the lowest price we’ve tracked this monitor for. The G50A features an IPS panel running at a 165Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. This means all your gaming sessions will feel smooth with no tearing. You’ll have a better viewing experience with the HDR10 capability of this monitor. Whether you’re into gaming or content creation, the G50A is a great addition to your setup.

Update 3/10 @ 2:20 PM: Save on this HP 27-inch QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $234.99. Down from its list price of $300, you’ll be saving $65 and getting this monitor at the lowest price we’ve seen it retail for on Amazon. The specifications of this monitor practically match the featured Samsung with the exception of no G-SYNC, but it has AMD FreeSync Premium support.

While the included height-adjustable stand will work just fine, you may be short on desk space. In that case, check out the VIVO Single Monitor Desk Mount for $35. This mount will clamp onto your desk and will mount to the backside of the G50A, which features a VESA 100×100 mount. If your setup includes two monitors already, VIVO still has you covered with its Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $40.

Be sure to check out this deal on a Sennheiser EPOS GSP 670 Wireless Gaming Headset for $166.50. You’ll get up to 20 hours of battery life and have the ability to connect to other devices over Bluetooth. You could also check out the Razer Kaira Pro Headset for $100. This deal matches the lowest price we’ve tracked this headset at.

Samsung G50A 27-inch WQHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

  • The QHD resolution creates a crystal clear color with an IPS monitor screen that provides a wide viewing angle for customers to get high quality game contents across every inch of the screen without any color shifts in this ultrawide gaming monitor.
  • This gaming monitor has a low 2ms input lag that highly improves response accuracy and is compatible with G-Sync enabling seamless game play by syncing the monitor the graphic card that reduces image tearing and stuttering.
  • This ultrawide gaming monitor can adjust the monitor screen to 21:9 ratio to discover hidden areas in game scenes. This vertical monitor also comes with a height adjustable stand to create a comfortable experience.

