Enjoy a wire-free gaming experience with the Razer Kaira Pro Gaming Headset for $100

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. With a list price of $150, this 33% discount marks the second time we’ve seen this headset at the $100 price point and the largest discount since late 2021. Able to connect to an Xbox directly and other devices using Bluetooth 5.0, the Kaira Pro headset features Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers that can “produce brighter, clearer sound with richer trebles and more powerful bass”. The Razer HyperClear Supercardioid microphone has a pickup pattern specifically designed to reject background noise while picking up your voice. This microphone can be disconnected from the headset entirely and a second integrated microphone can be used instead. Read more about this headset in our review.

You can take the $50 in savings you gain with the gaming headset and can invest in a Microsoft Xbox Core Wireless Controller for $50. This controller is designed to remain comfortable for those long gaming sessions while also providing up to 40 hours of battery life. A USB-C port on the back allows you to plug the controller into a PC to game there. The controller also features Bluetooth for mobile or PC gaming. Like other Xbox controllers, the Core also houses a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones and headsets. Textured buttons and the redesigned D-Pad help keep you on target.

Be sure to check out this deal on an Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League bundles for $270. While consoles are becoming easier to come by, the Xbox Series X is still fairly elusive. This discount is within $5 of the lowest price we’ve seen in months. These bundles come with the console, a controller, and in-game bonuses.

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox features:

Using a fabric weave that doesn’t trap heat, the headset is easy on the ears, while its soft padded headband provides even more comfort to stay in peak form during gaming marathons

Tap twice to cycle through 4 EQ settings—such as FPS Mode that enhances in-game audio like enemy footsteps, and Bass Mode to amplify low frequency sounds / hold once to connect the headset to the console

Hidden in the headset is a second mic that works without the HyperClear Cardioid Mic for convenient communication on the go or answering calls

