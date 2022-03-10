Sennheiser EPOS GSP 670 wireless gaming headset with 20-hour battery life hits $166.50

Amazon is offering the Sennheiser EPOS GSP 670 Wireless PC Gaming Headset for $166.46 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $210 or so over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This headset features “state-of-the-art” low latency technology for a “virtually seamless” experience. Plus, there’s Bluetooth connectivity to use on-the-go when you’re not at the desk. You’ll find a flip-to-mute microphone and up to 20 hours of usage on a single charge. It’s also compatible with Windows and PlayStation systems, though you can’t use it on Xbox or Switch. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the CORSAIR VOID RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset. It has a Discord-certified microphone and offers compatibility with both Windows and PlayStation a s well. Plus, for a lower cost of $80 instead of over $160, you’re saving quite a bit while still scoring a solid wireless gaming headset.

Ready to upgrade to NVIDIA’s 30-series? Well, right now is probably the best time to pick up a GPU in recent months. PNY’s XLR8 RTX 3070 is on sale for $150 off its normal going rate, making now a fantastic time to pick one up. The RTX 3070 has 8GB of VRAM and is ready to handle 1440p gaming at 144Hz, and even some titles at 4K.

More on the EPOS GSP 670 Wireless Gaming Headset:

The GSP 670 wireless gaming headphones deliver lossless Bluetooth connection and state-of-the-art low latency technology to create a virtually seamless sound experience

Customize 7.1 Surround Sound in the EPOS Gaming Suite for Windows 10. Digital sound processing with noise cancellation delivers enhanced audio with exceptional bass performance, crystal-clear communication, and precise positional audio cues for an immersive game experience.

A broadcast-quality, noise-cancelling microphone cuts out breathing and background noise with an additional flip-to-mute feature

