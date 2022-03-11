Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air on sale for only second time this year at $100 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $929 shipped. Dropping from the usual $999 price tag, today’s offer amounts to only the second discount of the year, the lowest price since back in January, and $70 in savings. You can also save $100 on the higher-capacity 512GB model, as well. Lately all of the M1 Mac deals have been focusing on the more prosumer side of Apple stable, with this MacBook Air offer finally delivering a chance to save on its entry-level M1 experience. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB or more of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

As for price cuts on the very latest from Apple, a launch day discount has arrived on the just-announced Studio Display. Delivering a high-end feature set to complement your Apple workstation, the new 27-inch 5K monitor packs plenty of notable features like Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, an onboard A13 chip to power the 12MP camera and Spatial Audio speaker system, and more. Now up to $115 off via Expercom, our coverage details everything you need to know.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

