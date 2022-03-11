Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 6 Pro Smartwatch sees first 2022 discount at $100 off

Amazon currently offers the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar GPS Smartwatch for $699.99 shipped in Slate Gray. Down from the usual $800 price tag, you’re looking at the first markdown of the year at $100 off while delivering the best price outside of the holiday season last year. If the more popular Apple Watch solutions won’t cut it for your fitness companion needs, the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar steps up with an even more capable feature set. Its more rugged and water-resistant casing houses a 1.2-inch display and all of the usual workout tracking tech. On top of its solar-powered design that can extend battery life up to 59-days, there’s integrated topographic maps, GPS, and altimeter. A bevy of other sensors like heart rate, VO2 max, and Pulse Ox complete the package. Head below for more.

Keeping the solar-powered smartwatch deals coming, Amazon is also discounting the Garmin Instinct Solar to $299.99. This more affordable offering is down from its usually $400 price tag to mark the third-best discount yet at within $10 of our previous mention from earlier in the year. It isn’t quite as feature-packed as the lead deal, but still delivers Garmin’s signature rugged form-factor alongside a solar-powered design to standout from other smartwatches in the brand’s stable. Plus, there’s an array of sensors like GPS, altimeter, compass, and more on top of its heart rate and fitness tracking features.

Since releasing both of the aforementioned smartwatches, Garmin has gone back to the drawing board in order to deliver a second-generation of its sun-powered wearables. Debuting just last onth, the new Instinct 2 Solar Smartwatch improves upon the ability to leave behind the charger. While the discounted options today can get a boost from the sun, this new iteration can be powered indefinitely through solar. Get a better idea of the experience in our launch coverage.

Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar Smartwatch features:

Harness the power of the sun with the smaller-sized Fenix 6S Pro Solar Multisport GPS Watch. Featuring a Power Glass solar charging lens and customizable power manager modes, this smart Watch can stay on and remain performance-ready for weeks. Track new activities, including indoor climbing and surfing plus new metrics for mountain biking.

