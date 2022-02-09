Garmin’s new Instinct 2 Solar smartwatch can be indefinitely powered by the sun

Today, Garmin is introducing a next-generation model of its popular solar-powered fitness tracker. The new Instinct 2 Solar arrives with much of the same rugged build as the first time around, but with the added twist. Stepping up its solar-powered design, you may never have to charge Garmin’s new Instinct 2 smartwatch again. Now available for purchase, you can get all of the details down below.

Garmin debuts new Instinct 2 Solar smartwatch

Debuting as the now second-generation version of Garmin’s sun-powered wearable, the new Instinct 2 Solar doubles down on the indefinite battery life features. Unlike its predecessor, today’s unveil can match the near-unlimited usage claim across its entire feature set, rather than just in battery saver mode from the original.

In order to make that happen, Garmin notes that its latest fitness tracker is going to need to be outside and in 50,000 lux sunlight conditions. Hitting that buzzword-y unlimited power claim will mean spending three hours per day in the sun, though most notably sunny days should be more than enough to actually make ends meet. So it’s not like Garmin has set completely unrealistic standards here, especially if you plan to wear the Instinct 2 Solar through outdoor hikes, workouts, or if your profession has you outside for longer periods, too.

As for the all-important fitness features, there’s a pretty typical roster of 40 activity tracking types with a multisport that can move between different workouts, as well as a new Body Battery metric for monitoring your energy reserves. Otherwise, there’s sleep tracking, ability to keep tabs on VO2 Max, see Pulse Ox readings, and monitor heart rate. All of that is packed into a water-resistant package that can be submerged to depths up to 100 meters. The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar rocks a monochrome display and comes outfitted with other features like Gamin Pay, as well.

Those who don’t need the added solar-powered features are also able to score the same fitness tracking package in the standard Garmin Instinct 2 wearable. This not only drops the price by $100, but yields a similar all-around feature set for those who aren’t quite willing to pay extra for the unlimited use promised by the sun. You can expect four-week battery life per charge, too.

Garmin Instinct 2 Standard Editions

Now available for purchase at Amazon as well as direct from Garmin, both of the standard and Garmin Instinct 2 Solar models are beginning to ship. Pricing starts at $349.99 for the entry-level offering, with the added solar features rounding that price up to $449.99. Both models are available in 40mm and 45mm styles depending on which size is right for your wrist.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The original Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch was already quite the eye-catching fitness tracker for those who spent a lot of time outdoors, but the new second-generation model is really stepping things up. Being able to enjoy the entire feature set indefintiely is going to be a major selling point to many, and the more affordable price on the standard model is going to be appealing for those who can live without the sun-powered design.

