Pick up a new HP 27-inch 1440p IPS 75Hz monitor for your office at $270 (Reg. $310)

Amazon is offering the HP M27fq 27-inch 1440p IPS 75Hz Monitor for $269.99 shipped. Normally offered around $310, this $40 in savings matches the all-time low price that we’ve seen on Amazon. Boasting 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, this HP monitor is a perfect addition to your office. Compared to the usual 60Hz refresh rate on office monitors, this one runs at 75Hz with AMD FreeSync technology to make your games feel smooth. The M27fq also uses HP’s Eye Ease technology to reduce blue light output while not impacting color accuracy.

Using the savings from the monitor, you can grab the Logitech MK345 Wireless Mouse/Keyboard Combo for $40 shipped. The built-in wrist rest on the keyboard will ensure your wrists won’t get worn out after hours of use. You can expect up to 18 months of battery life on the mouse and up to 3 years for the keyboard. A single 2.4GHz USB receiver will work for both the mouse and keyboard. You’ll have quick access to media control keys on this keyboard too.

If you’re looking for more gaming-specific monitors, be sure to check out this deal on a Samsung G50A 27-inch WQHD 165Hz Monitor for $350. Running an IPS panel at 165Hz, you’ll have a smooth gaming experience with G-SYNC technology. You can also check out this deal on an NZXT H510 Flow Case for $80.

HP M27fq 27-inch QHD IPS 75Hz Monitor features:

Work or play, your content reaches a whole new level of detail with QHD resolution (2560 x 1440), IPS technology for 178 degrees ultra-wide viewing angles, and 99% sRGB color gamut for a wider range of colors and greater color accuracy.

Increase viewing comfort with HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certified technology that doesn’t sacrifice color quality.

Keep your workspace clutter-free with the innovative monitor neck stand that contains and manages your cables.

