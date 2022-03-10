NZXT’s breezy H510 Flow ATX PC case keeps your temps down at low of $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering NZXT’s latest H510 Flow ATX Mid-Tower PC Case for $79.99 shipped. Down from a launch price of $110 and going rate of $100 these days, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is NZXT’s latest H510-series case and offers improved airflow thanks to a mesh front panel. You’ll find a USB 3.1 Gen 2 USB-C connector on the front panel alongside a standard USB-A and 3.5mm for plenty of I/O out front. Plus, there’s still a tempered glass side panel to see your system and it even ships with two Aer F 120mm fans to keep things cool. Check out our announcement coverage for more details then head below for additional information.

Add some NZXT Aer P 120mm fans to your chassis to keep temps down and FPS high when gaming. At $13 each, you could grab just one spare to throw in the top fan slot, or maybe a few if needed, the choice is really yours. These static pressure fans are great for all uses as well, including installing standard in the case or even on a radiator.

Further upgrade your system with $150 off PNY’s XLR8 RTX 3070 GPU that’s on sale right now. It’s rare to see a discount on any RTX GPU, let alone a full $150 off. The RTX 3070 is perfect for mid- to high-end gaming and will easily handle 1440p at 144Hz, while pushing some games at 4K60 as well.

More on the NZXT H510 Airflow Case:

  • The perforated front panel and two Aer F 120mm fans deliver superior airflow and improved temperatures.
  • With a USB 3.1 Gen 2 compatible USB-C connector on the front panel, it’s easier than ever to connect the newest smartphones, high-speed external storage, or the latest peripherals to your PC
  • The clean, modern design, iconic cable management bar, and uninterrupted tempered-glass side panel are ideal for a stunning build.

