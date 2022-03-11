Roborock robotic vacs and mops up to $140 off: S6 Pure, S4 LiDAR, more from $200

We have spotted some Roborock robotic vacuum and mop deals today from $200. Woot via Amazon is now offering the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $379.99 shipped in black or white. Regularly $600, this one more typically sells in the $520 range and is now $140 off the going rate for the lowest price we have tracked this year and matching most of last year’s price drops. This one features LiDAR navigation and Z-shape cleaning paths alongside “comprehensive” multi-floor home mapping with no-go zones as well as app, Siri, and Alexa control. The 2000Pa suction power is joined by automatic carpet boost, selective room cleaning, schedules, and the ability to mop up to 1,610 square feet in one go once the vacuuming is done. More details and Roborock deals below from $200.

We also still have some notable deals live on Neato’s latest D10/8 smart laser-guided robotic vacuums with up to $250 in savings to be had. And for some even more affordable solutions, swing by our latest Anker RoboVac roundup for models starting from $110 shipped via its official Amazon storefront right here.

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning.

Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by Roborock App, Siri and Alexa voice control.

Powerful 2000Pa Suction with Automatic Carpet Boost: Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

