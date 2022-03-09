Neato’s latest D10/8 smart laser-guided robotic vacuums start at $349 (Up to $250 off)

Amazon is now offering the Neato D10 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $599.99 shipped. Down from $800, this is matching the all-time low while marking one of the first overall discounts at $200 off. Most notably sporting a unique D-shaped design that is Neato’s signature form-factor, the D10 is its latest flagship cleaning solution. There’s a laser guidance assembly on the top that pairs with smart mapping features for making the most out of its 300-minute runtime for tackling homes both large and small. Other inclusions like Alexa support and a maximum cleaning mode supplement the D design for providing more thorough cleaning around the house. Check out our hands-on coverage from last fall and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of the brand’s current lineup, we’re also tracking the Neato D8 Robotic Vacuum for $349. Down from its $599 price tag, this one is at the second-best going rate to date at $50 under our Black Friday mention. We have seen it sell for less once in the past though since the pre-Thanksgiving shopping holiday. Stepping down to a 100-minute runtime, this one ditches the HEPA filter found on the more capable D10 while still packing much of the same D-shaped design. It is loaded with many of the same features otherwise, and our hands-on coverage offers some extra insight into the differences.

As far as more affordable solutions go for crossing sweeping off the chore list, we’re tracking a 1-day sale on this Shark IQ robotic vacuum, as well. Arriving at a much more affordable price tag thanks to the refurbished discount ,this one is not only going to save you some cash at $180 but will also bundle in an auto-empty dirt disposal unit for some added help.

Neato D10 Smart Robotic Vacuum features:

Neato D10’s 300 minute runtime, covering 2,700 square feet on a single charge, makes it ideal for large homes. You can’t use circles to clean a square corner. Neato’s D-shape allows for a 70% larger brush than those found in round robots along with an industry-leading 0.70 liter dirt bin that holds more dirt between cleanings. Neato D10 offers corner-to-corner and edge-to-edge cleaning in a short amount of time and its unique Helix multi-surface brush is now 50% quieter on hard surfaces. Neato D10 offers 60% greater dirt pickup than D3 & D5.

