Amazon’s Halo View and Band fitness trackers hit second-best prices yet from $55

Amazon is now discounting both of its in-house fitness trackers headlined by the Amazon Halo View at $59.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, this is $5 under our previous mention and delivering the second-best price to date at 25% off. We’ve only seen it sell for less on one past occasion on Black Friday. As only Amazon’s second entry into the world of fitness trackers, its new Halo View arrives with an AMOLED display alongside 7-day battery life. On the actual tracking side of its feature set, you’ll find the usual measurements like sleep and heart rate joined by the ability to check blood oxygen levels, body measurements, and various other health and wellness stats. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer a bit more affordable exercise tracking experience, the Amazon Halo Band is also on sale right now. Dropping to $54.99 from its $100 price tag, this comes within $5 of the Amazon low and is the second-best price yet. Delivering Amazon’s first real focus on fitness tracking and health monitoring, the Halo Band arrives with a streamlined design that ditches the screen in order to provide up to 7-day battery life. That’s alongside a myriad of stats including everything from routine fitness metrics and workouts to heart rate, body fat, sleep, temperature, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Over on the Apple side of things, we’re still tracking ongoing discounts that make now one of the best times yet to get in on the Apple Watch Series 7 action. Currently starting at $350, you can score some of the best prices to date with as much as $80 in savings attached. Carrying over from standard aluminum styles to higher-end stainless steel offerings with even more elegant bands paired in, you can check out our coverage for all of the details.

Halo View fitness tracker featues:

Starting a new health and wellness journey is easier when you have a great partner. Your Halo View (and your Halo membership) will be there with you every step of the way. Halo measures the quality and quantity of your sleep to provide a nightly Sleep score, personalized insights, and suggestions to help you sleep better.

