Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio complements its latest 10.2-inch iPad at $97 (Save 35%)

Amazon now offers the Apple Smart Keyboard for the latest 10.2-inch iPad for $96.96 shipped. Down from the $149 going rate it has been trending at as of late and the original $159 list price, today’s offer is $8 under our previous mention from back in January and a new 2022 low at 35% off. Arriving with a folio style design, Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad (as well as some other devices noted below) into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the iPad Pro version. Then head below for more.

If you find yourself being able to live without the folio design or benefits brought on by the Smart Connector, even more cash can be saved by going with Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $37 instead. While it won’t bring any extra protection to your device and will have to be recharged, it’ll still deliver a much more comfortable typing experience compared to relying on the touchscreen. Plus, it comes in multiple styles, as well.

While the companion 10.2-inch iPad isn’t currently on sale, Those who are considering upgrading the iPadOS experience at all may want to check out the Amazon clearance event that’s going on right now. Discounting the previous-generation iPad Air 4 down to the best prices of the year, you can save $99 on various configurations starting at $400.

Apple Smart Keyboard features:

Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one. It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.

Compatibility: iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

