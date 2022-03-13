Fire TV Stick 4K Max returns to 2022 low with Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, and more at $40 (Reg. $55)

Joining all of the other ongoing Fire TV deals, Amazon is now offering the Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Media Player for $39.99 shipped. Down from $55, this is one of the very first discounts since launching last fall at $15 off. Matching the 2022 low so far, we’ve only seen it sell for less over the holidays at $5 below today’s discount. As Amazon’s new flagship streamer, its Fire TV Stick 4K Max is packed with notable first time inclusions like Wi-Fi 6. That’s alongside the refreshed Alexa Voice Remote with quick access streaming service buttons as well as TV pass through control, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Our hands-on review praises how all of those inclusions stack up to a notable experience.

Don’t forget that alongside the flagship streamer from Amazon, all of the brand’s other Fire TV devices are also already on sale. Our previous feature details what to expect from the entire lineup, breaking down the pros and cons of each home theater upgrade and what features you gain by moving up the pricing ladder.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Dive into 4K Ultra HD cinematic entertainment with a new quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that brings a 40% more powerful experience compared to Fire TV Stick 4K, plus faster app starts and more fluid navigation while switching between apps and searching for content. Enjoy vivid, lifelike colors with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, and the immersive audio of Dolby Atmos.

