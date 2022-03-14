Ninja’s Cold Press Pro Juicer falls back down to Amazon all-time low at $100 + more from $64

Amazon is now offering the Ninja JC101 Cold Press Pro Compact Powerful Slow Juicer for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $130, this is a straight $30 price drop as well as matching the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention for the best price we can find. Featuring Ninja’s simple one-touch programs, this machine provides a simple-to-use, “no-hassle” juicing experience right in your kitchen. The attractive design fits in with most kitchen decor schemes and the 150W motor base is complemented by the brand’s Total Pulp control with three options: “No Pulp, Some Pulp, and Lots of Pulp.” You’ll also find an anti-drip lever that “keeps surfaces clean and prevents waste.” Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More deals and details below.

If you’re not partial to the big brand Ninja price drops above, take a closer look at the Mueller Juicer Ultra. This solution is a popular one on Amazon and now within $4 of the all-time low at $63.99 shipped there. While it has hovered in the $70 range for a while now, this is a new 2022 low and the best price we can find. It might not have that Ninja look or its one-touch programs, but it will provide fresh homemade juice all year long much the same otherwise, and for less cash out of your pocket.

Speaking of kitchen deals, yesterday saw a rare price drop hit on the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro over at Amazon. Now at least $50 off the going rate, this is an Amazon 2022 low as well with enough space for up to 14-pound turkeys, the ability to air fry, and much more. You can get a closer look right here and be sure to hit up our home goods hub for even more kitchen upgrade discounts.

More on the Ninja Cold Press Juicer:

Cold Press Technology that produces more juice, less foam, and brighter colors than leading centrifugal juicers. Per pound of produce. Yield may vary by season.

Total Pulp Control allows for customized juice with three interchangeable pulp filters – No Pulp, Some Pulp, and Lots of Pulp.

With all parts that touch juice dishwasher safe, the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro is easier to clean than leading centrifugal juicers.

2 one-touch programs for simple use – Start/Stop and Reverse.

Powerful high-torque motor base rotates auger at low speeds.

