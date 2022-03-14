ASUS ROG Eye S 1080p 60FPS webcam takes your Twitch streams up a level at low of $83

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Eye S Streaming Gaming Webcam for $82.98 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, while also marking only the second discount that we’ve seen. Ready to deliver a 1080p resolution at 60 FPS, you’ll find that ASUS’ ROG Eye S webcam is perfect for your streaming setup. It has face auto exposure and autofocus tech to “help you stand out from the background and keep the image crisp.” There’s also an AI-powered noise-cancelling microphone if you don’t yet have a dedicated mic at the desk. Keep reading for more.

The Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam would be a solid choice for those on a tighter budget. At $60 on Amazon, you’ll find a 1080p 30FPS resolution and frame rate offered here. Sure, it’s not the same 60FPS that today’s lead deal offers, but at the same time, 30FPS is just fine for most tasks, even some streaming setups.

If you’re ready to pick up a new mic as well, the Elgato Wave:3 is the perfect solution. Not only is it a USB-C condenser microphone at $120, but it also offers a full audio interface as well. Coming in at 20% off, now is a great time to pick up the Wave:3, which is my go-to when it comes to streaming.

ASUS ROG Eye S Webcam features:

Smooth, Full HD quality: 1080p resolution and 60 fps output provide sharp, fluid video quality that captures every detail.

Brighter, clearer portrait shots: Face Auto Exposure and autofocus technologies help you stand out from the background and keep the image crisp.

Blue-glass filter: A specially treated lens blocks infrared light, reducing unpleasant color shifts.

