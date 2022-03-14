Elgato’s Wave:3 delivers a USB-C microphone with full audio interface to your setup at $120

Amazon is offering the Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone and Audio Interface for $119.99 shipped. This is a 20% discount from its normal going rate and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for the ultimate all-in-one audio interface for your gaming or streaming setup, the Wave:3 handles that task with ease. Not only does it provide a solid USB condenser microphone experience, but the Wave Link software allows you to select multiple audio sources and have separate mixes for what you hear and what your stream or recording hears. This means that teammates can be louder for you and quieter on stream, and background music can be quieter for you and louder on stream. Plus, it’s fully integrated with Elgato’s Stream Deck for on-the-fly customizing of presets and volume levels. Find out more about the Wave:3 in our hands-on review then head below for more.

You could instead opt for the Blue Yeti Nano USB microphone for $80 at Amazon to save some cash. Not only does this keep an extra $40 cash in your pocket, but also delivers a solid USB microphone experience as well. Sure, it doesn’t function as a full audio interface like the Wave:3 above, but at the same time, it’ll be a much better experience then using your computer’s built-in microphone can offer. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more about the Yeti Nano.

Use Lamicall’s magnetic Adhesive Headphone Mount to keep your gaming cans always ready to grab. It’s currently available for an all-time low of just $8, which is a massive 40% discount from its normal going rate.

More on the Elgato Wave:3 USB Microphone:

Wave 3 is a premium microphone and digital mixing solution that fuses plug and play convenience with broadcast-grade circuitry. Never clip again thanks to proprietary anti-distortion technology. And combine all your audio sources, plus create two independent mixes one for you, one for your audience with the Wave Link app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!