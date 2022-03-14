Chefman’s 3.6-qt. TurboFry air fryer is one of the best in its class, now up to 50% off at $30

Amazon is now offering the 3.6-quart Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This one can fetch as much as $80 at Best Buy, but typically goes for somewhere between $50 and more like $60 at Amazon. Today’s deal is up to 50% off the going rate, a match of our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. As per usual, the daily air fryer deals tend to deliver the best value and the Chefman TurboFry is easily one of the best options in the price range when it drops to $30. It can handle all of your air frying needs as well as the ability to bake and roast within a cool-touch housing. The dual knob control takes care of manual temperature settings to support a wide range of recipes as well as the built-in timer. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy. More details below.

Well, it’s hard to recommend just about any other air fryer in the $30 price range. Most of the comparable options that might fall in that category are listed at well over $30 right now. if something in the 3.6-quart capacity range is what you’re after, there’s no need to wait until this thing, or something like it, is back up in $50 or $60 territory.

But if it’s something more substantial you’re after, take a look at the $130 price drop we are tracking on Ninja’s latest dual-layer 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Fryer. This is a larger and far more versatile option than today’s lead deal that is now sitting at the Amazon all-time low. All of the details you need on its multi-tier cooking and more are readily available in our deal coverage. Swing by our home goods hub for more.

Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer features:

HEALTHIER FRYING: This air fryer makes ‘healthy fried foods’ a reality. Temperature ranges from 200-400°F allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Air fry vegetables, pizza, frozen foods and leftovers – this air fryer evenly crisps every inch of your food.

SPACE SAVING BASKET: A sleek, rounded shape and matte black finish earns this air fryer a prime spot on countertops- all while remaining compact and easy to store. The 2-in-1 tank & basket allows for maximum capacity with a small footprint, saving space on your counter and in your cabinet; perfect for any small kitchen, dorm, office, RV trips, and more!

