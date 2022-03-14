Dead Space gets ‘early 2023’ launch date alongside in-game trailers

Originally announced last July at EA Play Live, Dead Space is a game that I’m quite excited for. It was one of the first story-based games I played many years ago and really had me hooked. While we didn’t have a launch window specified in the initial announcement, we now know that EA plans to release Dead Space sometime in early 2023. Alongside that, we got multiple in-game trailers to watch as we anticipate one of 2023’s largest releases. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming release of Dead Space.

Rebuilt from the ground up, Dead Space is launching in early 2023

Late last week, Dead Space team tweeted about the release as well as dropped multiple videos to enjoy. The tweet tells us that the “arrival window” is early 2023, though a specific time hasn’t been given at this point.

We do know that the game is being “rebuilt from the ground up” according to the team last year, which makes the 2023 release that much more impressive. Wondering who’s behind the game? Well, Motive is leading the charge, which has made some of the best Star Wars games in the past.

Thankfully, there are a few things that we do know about the game. EA has stated that there will be no micro-transactions and that Gunner Wright will “return” to voice Isaac Clarke in the upcoming title. It’ll be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC when released, as well.

Now, onto the trailers. There are five total trailers released over the weekend, ranging from two minutes long to over 50 minutes – each trailer is billed as an “audio developer livestream” and gives a look at the sounds and sights of the game. Dead Space has always been about the auditory experience over all, which seems even more evident in the upcoming release.

9to5Toys’ Take

Dead Space is a game that I’m quite excited to experience at launch, as I was a few years late to the original’s release. Modern technology has made games so much more immersive than they were nearly a decade ago when I first played Dead Space through Bootcamp on my 2012 15-inch MacBook Pro. With ray tracing graphics, surround sound, and UltraWide monitors, the upcoming Dead Space game is bound to impress. We should hopefully be getting more and more information on the game throughout the year since it’s slated to launch in early 2023, which, if that means Q1 of next year, is 12 months away.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!