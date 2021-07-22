EA Play Live: Dead Space returning, Battlefield 2042 Portal, Apex Legends Seer info, more

Today EA held its Play Live event that showcased some of its largest titles, including Apex Legends, Dead Space, and Battlefield 2042. From huge sandboxes where you can essentially create your own game to the reboot of a long-forgotten franchise, as well as additional information on the upcoming Legend entering the Apex Games, we have everything for you down below to read.

The return of a classic: Dead Space official teaser trailer

Isaac Clark is an “everyman engineer” who’s on a “mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship” dubbed the USG Ishimura. Originally launched in 2008, Dead Space is a unique game game where you discover that something has gone horribly wrong on the ship you’re trying to repair. The crew has been slaughtered, infected by an alien scourge… and Nicole, Isaac’s partner, is somewhere on board.

This game is completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a “deeper and more immersive experience” based around the Frostbite game engine. Wielding next-generation power on console and PC, this is one of the first titles we’re seeing that won’t get a previous-generation port of any kind if current information stays true.

Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called “necromorphs,” Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity.

Battlefield 2042 Portal is a “community-driven platform” where players can create and share unique experiences

We’ve had custom game modes in many of our favorite titles before… but never something at this scale. Battlefield 2042’s Portal mode allows you to customize the “rules of war” by creating, sharing, and discovering unique game modes designed by other players from around the world. One example given during EA Play Live is an army of soldiers from Battlefield 1942 against a small platoon of specialists from Battlefield 2042. This 100-year difference offers both teams unique advantages and disadvantages, as the horde of older soldiers have numbers on their side, while the smaller platoon has both stealth and technology at their aid.

I’m very excited for this game mode, both to spend time creating a unique experience as well as exploring what others have dreamt up. This is far from the only mode coming to Battlefield 2042, however, and more information is expected to come out in the months leading up to the release, which is slated for October 22, 2021. Also, don’t forget that WD BLACK just announced an exclusive bundle that includes both the SN750 SE NVMe SSD as well as a Battlefield 2042 game code. It’s a custom-branded SSD, which will make your build stand out from friends who don’t pick up the exclusive storage drive.

Apex Legends’ latest character, Seer, takes tracking to new heights

We got our first look at the upcoming Legend, Seer, around a week or so ago. There wasn’t much information available then, but we now have additional notes on the upcoming character’s passive, tactical, and ultimate.

For the passive, Seer will have a heart beat sensor that gives “hints” to an enemy’s location whenever he’s aimed down sights. For a tactical, Seer sends out drones from his chest that both reveal, and track, enemy locations. However, the ultimate sends out “hundreds” of drones that create a sphere where everything inside is tracked. Enemies have one defense, however… Stealth. When enemies run within the sphere, their footsteps are highlighted and you’ll know where they are. However, should they tiptoe around, you won’t know exactly where they are. More information is coming on Monday when we get an official gameplay trailer before the full launch on August 3.

9to5Toys’ Take

Today’s EA Play Live showcased some of my favorite games: Apex Legends, Battlefield, and Dead Space. OK, maybe it showcased all of my favorite games. I’ve played Dead Space since I started PC gaming in 2012, and Apex is a title that I’ve spend collectively thousands of hours in across all platforms. Battlefield is a classic I love diving into whenever I get the chance… as long as it’s not Battlefield V. I wasn’t a huge fan of that one personally, but Battlefield 1 I also spend hundreds of hours playing with friends, and I can’t wait to do it again. Will you be picking up or playing any of these games? What do you want to see in Dead Space as we get closer to its launch? Let us know in the comments below.

