Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ delivers UWB precision finding at $34 (First 2022 discount)

2022 low $34

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ for $34 shipped. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer delivers the first price cut since back in December at $6 off. This marks the third-best price to date and comes within $4 of the previous mention from just after Black Friday. As Samsung’s take on the item tracking action provided by AirTags, the new Galaxy SmartTag+ arrives with similar precision finding and AR features thanks to the built-in UWB chip. There’s also Bluetooth for longer-range locating of everything from keys and backpacks to remotes lost in couch cushions and more. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the added UWB precision tracking stand to save quite a bit more cash, as the standard Samsung Galaxy SmartTags will only run you $27. These pack much of the same item-finding features into a compact design for clipping onto your keys, but without the added functionality noted above. Much like the lead deal, Samsung’s tracker pairs over Bluetooth and can also connect to other Galaxy handsets in the area when the SmartTag leaves the immediate vicinity of your device.

As far as other discounts go on the latest from Samsung, this morning we’re still tracking a promotion on the new Galaxy Tab S8/+ devices. Alongside upwards of $75 in cash savings applied, you can also score matching Amazon credits for both versions of the new Android tablets. Not only are these the first cash price cuts, but also the best values to date on the just-released devices.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ features:

Bluetooth powered SmartTag+ mounts easily to your keychain, bag, wallet, glasses case, or other personal accessories; If you think your lost item is nearby, tap the ring button on your cell phone and follow the familiar sound to the volume you set. This walks you step-by-step to the lost item, and gives you a uniquely visual way to locate it with a SmartTag+ attached; It even lets you know you’re close with a glimmering green sensor light when you’re at the destination; It shows you the way on your mobile phone screen through the SmartThings app.

