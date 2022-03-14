Satechi celebrates Pi Day with 25% off entire collection of popular Apple accessories

It may seem like just any other Monday, but March 14 marks what is affectionately known as Pi Day. Satechi is celebrating the occasion by launching its best sitewide sale of the year so far with 25% off everything when code PIDAY has been applied at checkout. Free shipping is available in orders over $40. Headlining is the new Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $224.99. Normally fetching $300, this is a new all-time low at $75 off the going rate and $15 below our previous mention. As only the second discount, we just saw this one launch back in December as the brand’s very first Thunderbolt 4 hub. A perfect companion to your new M1 Pro Mac, it features a versatile arsenal of I/O centered around three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There’s also some legacy options packed into the aluminum build, with three USB 3.1 slots pairing with a single USB-A input, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card reader, and more. Head below for more of our top picks.

Satechi Pi Day sale highlights:

Though if none of these highlights are quite what your setup needs, be sure to shop all of the other discounts in the Satechi Pi Day sale. Ranging from its latest Mac and iPhone accessories to other chargers, the 25% in savings go quite a long way.

Satechi Thunderbolt Dock 4 features:

Take your workspace to the next level with the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock, featuring all-new Thunderbolt 4 technology that offers better flexibility and versatility for your entire setup. With a multitude of ports including, three Thunderbolt 4, four USB-A (three data, one charging), Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II card reader, and 3.5mm audio jack port, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a powerhouse that does it all – so you can work at your best.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!