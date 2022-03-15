Apple’s white Magic Keyboards fall to new Amazon lows starting at $239

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
New lows From $239

Update: The 11-inch Apple Magic Keyboard is now down to $239.19, delivering a new all-time low.

Amazon is now offering Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $293 shipped. Normally fetching $349, today’s offer is most notably delivering a new all-time low at $56 off while beating our previous mention by $6. Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, the new white version packs all of the same features as the previous model. This time around for Magic Keyboard there’s just a fresh coat of paint and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible white Magic Keyboard. Right now, Amazon has the accessory marked down to $288, which is still one of the best discounts overall at $1 under our previous mention. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, as well as the new iPad Air 5, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal.

As far as companions to the lead deal, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable sale on the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup. Spanning nearly all of the storage capacities and Wi-Fi + Cellular offerings, you’ll be able to score the best prices of the year at up to $150 off.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Pro/Air Keyboard Foli...
Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Studio Display $115 off launch ...
9to5Toys Daily: March 10, 2022 – Best Mario Day deals...
Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S22 sees pre-order discount, 1...
Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 sees pre-order discoun...
Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros fall to new...
Tim Cook really wants you to try Apple’s AirPods ...
DJI’s OM 4 SE 3-axis iPhone gimbal sees first dis...
Load more...
Show More Comments