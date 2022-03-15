AquaSonic electric toothbrush with eight heads, charger, more for $30 (At least 20% off)

Pure Daily Care (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush bundle for $29.95 shipped. Regularly $60, it more typically sells in the $37 or more range with today’s deal matching our previous mention. We have only seen it go for less than today’s offer, which is at least 20% off the going rate, a couple times. It might not be an Oral-B, but it is one of the more popular solutions on Amazon and packs in a ton of value you won’t see on the big name brands. More specifically, the toothbrush handle ships with eight brush heads as well as the charger and a travel case. The smart vibration timers are joined by four brushing modes and battery that can last up to four weeks on a single charge. More details below. 

While you certainly wont get eight brush heads with your purchase, you can save a touch more with the Philips One by Sonicare models. They sell for $25 on Amazon and have quickly become one of the best options in the price range and category. However, this one does require batteries as opposed to the rechargeable AquaSonic above – the Philips One rechargeables go for $40 for comparison. 

Our previous water flosser roundup is still live with deals from Oral-B, Philips, WaterPik, and more. In some cases pricing has dropped even lower since we initially published the deals and you’ll find options starting from $24 to upgrade your at-home oral care routine to another level. Browse through the discounts right here

AquaSonic Black Series Whitening Toothbrush features:

40,000 VPM Smart Toothbrush – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute , lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

