All-in-one Dash stainless steel sous vide water bath cooker now down at $116 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Dash Chef Series Stainless Steel Sous Vide Cooker for $116.10 shipped. This one has gone for as much as $150 and as much as $186 directly from Dash, it is more regularly in the $130 range at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked since last August outside of a couple holiday sales in the $110 range. It simplifies the sous vide experience by bringing the cooking element and water bath into a single unit, as opposed to something like the popular Anova options that require you to manually setup a water container and the like. This model makes use of a magnetic-driven water circulation system with a one-touch display control panel where you set your ideal temperature and let it cook from anywhere between 10 minutes and 72 hours. More details below.

The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano is a notable alternative at $109 shipped. This one will require a more manual setup that requires you to provide your own water bath, but Anova is one of the best names in the business and this its among its most affordable models.

Be sure to check out today’s Calphalon Gold Box sale for more kitchenware deals. You’ll find up to $100 off espresso machines as well as waffle makers, countertop cookers, and more starting from $74 shipped. You can browse through everything right here and be sure to dive into the recent Amazon KitchenAid sale while you’re at it for offers from $30.

Dash Chef Series Sous Vide Cooker features:

Create restaurant quality meals right at home with precise sous vide cooking and temperature control to retain natural juices and flavor of your meat, fish, vegetables, soups, desserts, and more…Magnetic-driven water circulation system cooks ingredients evenly, eliminating dryness or overcooked food, and seals in flavor…The LED digital timer display is sensor touch, for easy control Temperature setting ranges from 104-194°F with a time range from 10 minutes to 72 hours.

