Calphalon espresso machine with steam wand nearly $100 off + more in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Calphalon kitchen appliances including espresso machines, waffle makers, countertop ovens, and more. One standout is the stainless steel Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand for $224.69 shipped. Regularly $322 or more over the last several months at Amazon, this is nearly $100 off the going rate and the third best price we have tracked. It is also a 2022 Amazon all-time low and a great time to land the attractive coffee machine on your countertop. Its 15 Bar Italian pump is joined by a dial interface for selecting “steam, hot water, and pre-programmed single and double shots.” It comes with a 58mm café-sized porta filter, a removable 2.0L water reservoir, built-in cup warming tray, stainless steel milk pitcher, tamper, and cleaning pin. Head below for more Calphalon deals.

Browse through the rest of today’s Calphalon Gold Box event for more of the brand’s high-quality appliances. As we mentioned above, there are additional coffee and waffle makers as well as its countertop oven and more right here. The deals start from just over $79 shipped.

This morning also saw Ninja’s 5.5-quart Air Fryer XL return to the Amazon all-time low at $50 off the going rate. Along with the air frying, this model can air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate with dishwasher-safe internals and more. Get a closer look in today’s deal post and then swing by our home goods hub for additional offers in the kitchen category including Amazon’s 4.3-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven at the lowest price in over a year.

Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine features:

15-Bar Italian pump delivers the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction and produces a beautiful layer of crema for your Espresso

Dial interface for selecting steam, hot water, and pre-programmed single and double shots

58mm café-sized porta filter holds more grounds and ensures even water dispersion and extraction for robust flavor

Thermoblock heating technology and PID temperature control delivers even heat for consistently great-tasting Espresso, and pre-infusion gently blooms The espresso grounds for optimally extracted Espresso

