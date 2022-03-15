Elgato refreshes Stream Deck MK.2 with new white coat of paint, pre-order now

Just after seeing Elgato release its new Key Light Mini last month, the brand is now back to showcase yet another addition to its arsenal of workstation accessories. This time around opting to apply a fresh coat of paint to one of its most popular options, the Stream Deck MK.2, and its 15-key LCD macro features, has been refreshed with a white design.

Stream Deck MK.2 refreshed with white design

Alongside a series of other quality of life changes, one of the big changes from Elgato when refreshing the Stream Deck with an MK.2 model was the interchangeable faceplates. Letting streamers mix and match the look of their accessory, the brand is adding yet another personalization option into the mix.

Coating the Stream Deck MK.2 in a white exterior delivers the same features that have made the second-generation model even more versatile than the first. For starters, there’s the usual 15-key layout of LCD screen-backed buttons that can be used in a variety of applications, be it adjusting streaming preferences on the fly, quickly launching apps, monitoring notifications, or something else.

Compared to the original model that started it all, the new one sports USB-C connectivity, a detachable 45-degree stand, and a more streamlined design – not to mention interchangeable faceplates for further customization.

The one adjustment this time around is entirely in the aesthetics, with Elgato channeling some contrasting stylings to the black model we originally saw. This new white design of Stream Deck MK.2 packs the same build as before and is compatible with the existing faceplates.

In my previous review of the accessory I noted that even though this may be designed for gamers, there is a lot to like for those of us daily driving a Mac. Since then that mindset has only sunk in further as the Stream Deck becomes a more valuable aspect of my kit each date. The white design leans into that Mac focus a bit more and will likely complement the look of your macOS setup a bit more than its original counterpart.

Now available for pre-order at Amazon, you can now lock-in your white Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 ahead of its March 23 release date. The new colorway enters with the same $149.99 price tag as before and also notably comes backed by Amazon’s usual Pre-order Price Guarantee. That ensures you’ll get the lowest price between now and the ship date, so if there does happen to be a price cut ahead of time you’ll automatically benefit from the savings.

Even if the new release from Elgato here is just a reskin of its existing accessory, I’m a big fan. It’s making an already useful tool into an even more appealing option for those in the Mac ecosystem. Will a white coat of paint be able to completely justify the new Stream Deck MK.2 to those who wouldn’t have been interested otherwise? Probably not. But there will certainly be those who see the refreshed model as the perfect time to take one for a spin.

