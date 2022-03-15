VIZIO’s AirPlay 2/HomeKit 55-inch 4K OLED TV with Dolby Vision falls to Amazon low at $202 off

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 55-inch 4K OLED Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV for $998 shipped. Down $202 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This is VIZIO’s 2021 OLED TV that offers “pixel-perfect black” for “infinite contrast” as well as “breathtaking beauty from every angle.” With Dolby Vision HDR support, this TV is a solid choice to give your home theater a high-end upgrade. On top of that, it supports HDR10 and HLG as well as AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for a well-rounded experience on all fronts. Learn more about VIZIO’s OLED line in our announcement coverage of the previous generation models then head below for more.

Do you already have a premium TV? Well, if you’re still using its built-in speakers, it’s time to upgrade. Right now, we’re also tracking a deal on VIZIO’s 5.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar on sale for $799.99 at Amazon. Normally $920 or so, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen at Amazon this year for VIZIO’s premium sound bar. Dolby Atmos allows you to be more immersed in content thanks to having four upward-firing speakers to add extra height to your audio experience.

Continuing on the home theater train, did you see the Philips Hue discounts that we found earlier this morning? The Philips Hue Smart Lightstrip Plus is the perfect TV bias lighting to use in your home theater and is currently on sale for $63, down from its $90 going rate. There are plenty of other Hue deals to browse through in our discount coverage, so be sure to swing by and give that a look if you’re in the market for additional smart home lighting.

VIZIO 4K OLED Smart UHDTV features:

A masterpiece, engineered to the finest detail: Behold the power of the new 2021 VIZIO OLED TV, with pixel-perfect black for infinite contrast, ultimate picture performance and breathtaking beauty from every angle.

Infinite Contrast Over 8 million self-illuminating pixels achieve perfect black levels and limitless contrast for unprecedented detail and dimension.

Ultra Color Spectrum Bring your favorite entertainment to life with over a billion intense colors for exceptional image accuracy.

Dolby Vision HDR A superior HDR standard for 4K video, capable of displaying a wider spectrum of colors, brightness and detail. This TV includes HDR10 and HLG content support as well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!