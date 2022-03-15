Philips Hue refurb sale discounts filament bulbs, motion sensors, more from $20

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $20. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings, candle lights, and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lights to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Everything comes backed by a 90-day warranty and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

1-day Philips Hue discounts include:

Alongside all of the refurbished offerings today, we’re also tracking a discount on the latest from Philips Hue, too. Right now over at Amazon you can score its all-new 75W Color Smart Bulb on sale for the first time this year. Dropping to $42.50, it delivers a brighter output than your average Hue bulb for rooms that could use a bit more illumination.

Philips Hue Filament bulb features:

Capture the popular look of Edison bulbs, featuring a distinct glowing inner coil and transparent globe, with smart filament bulbs. These smart retro-style LED bulbs combine the look and feel of simple vintage design with the power of Philips Hue smart lighting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!