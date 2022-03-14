Philips Hue’s all-new 75W Color Smart Bulb on sale for the first time this year at $42.50

Amazon is now offering the new Philips Hue White and Color A19 Medium Lumen Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $42.40 shipped. Having just launched back in August with a $50 price tag, today’s offer marks the first discount of the year while arriving at the second-best price to date only beaten once before. Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its new release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

A more affordable option for getting in the Phlips Hue game would be ditching the multicolor illumination and bringing home one of the new Medium Lumen Dimmable White bulbs instead. Entering at $23, you’re looking at the same smart connectivity options as the lead deal, just in a less flashy package that’ll still output more light than other Hue bulbs at an equivalent of 75W.

Outside of the Philips Hue ecosystem, we’re tracking a notable price cut on Govee’s customizable Neon LED Light Strip today, too. This one enters more in the ambient lighting category and delivers an addressable RGB design that can be curved and adjusted to make unique designs up on the wall and more. Down to $63, this is also one of the first discounts of the year, too.

Philips Hue 75W Color Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 75-Watt bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!