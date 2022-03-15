Grab Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 running Wear OS for $180, a new low price ($100 off)

Today only, Woot is offering the three variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm model) for $179.99 shipped for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. You’ll find that this model of watch currently goes for $250 on Amazon. This deal offered by Woot is the lowest price that we can find this watch offered at. Running Googles Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 4 will work with any Android device running Android 6.0 or newer. Along with providing quick access to notification, you’ll be able to monitor different aspects of your health with built-in monitoring features. The watch will measure your heart rate and can also take ECG scans. All the info it collects can be viewed on your phone to be shared easily. Customizable watch faces allow you to go analog or digital and the multitude of options allow you to make this watch distinctly yours. Be sure to check out our hands-on review here.

When you spend this much on a smartwatch, why not spend just a little more to make sure it’s as protected as it can be. The Tensea Screen Protector and Case for Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 4-pack for $14 is a great investment. This case and screen protector combo will add extra peace of mind that your watch will be protected during everyday use. Designed to not let water in, this tempered glass screen protector features 9H hardness. The case still provides clear access to the buttons on the Galaxy Watch 4 too.

Be sure to check out today’s deals on smartphone accessories starting at $8. They range from wireless earbuds to phone mounts. You can also check out these deals on Tribit speakers, headphones, earbuds, and more starting at $27. The Tribit StormBox Pro hits the lowest price we’ve seen with this sale at $96.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) features:

Galaxy Watch4 works as an extension of your phone so you can talk, stream, and text from your wrist on the go

Show of your style with a luxurious and timeless watch design that’s great for any occasion; Personalize your look even more with a range of stylish watch faces and bands

Enjoy every step you take with your friends and family with the Galaxy Watch4. Track your steps and compete with friends through a live message board. Challenges come with commemorative badges and a point system to make exercise fun, motivating and socially rewarding.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

